Hendry County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County

Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Better Together events to bring holiday cheer to families in need

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is hosting several events in the month of December that will spread holiday cheer to local families across Southwest Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Better Together is rallying community partners and volunteers to present holiday festivities for families...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
NAPLES, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know

Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Sacred Soul SANCTUARY

WHILE IN HER 30s, LOHRA BALLINGER took a solo motorcycle trip from Florida to Montana. It was through this experience that she came to understand herself better. “I was traveling and camping and really started to fall in love with nature,” she shared. “I found out who I am. The essence of my being in this world is being part of nature.”
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Site cleared for brand new clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club

After years of planning and anticipation, the former clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club has been demolished to make way for a new and expanded clubhouse at the private country club community. Designed by McWard Architects Inc. of Naples, the two-story, 26,000-square-foot building will showcase an Old Florida architectural style with...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

GIVING

Legal Aid receives Collier Community Foundation grant. Legal Aid Service of Collier County announced the impact of a $10,000 grant it received from the Collier Community Foundation’s Disaster Assistance Fund. The grant proceeds were used to support the capacity of LASCC’s Legal Aid for Collier Kids Project, which is primarily funded annually by grants from the Naples Children & Education Foundation.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

NCEF identifies healthcare for wine festival’s Fund a Need

The Naples Children & Education Foundation announced that its annual Fund a Need at the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival will support its healthcare initiatives for underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. Every dollar raised for this special call to action auction lot named “Healthy Mind, Body & Soul” will go to support access to healthcare, mental health, oral health and vision needs.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

