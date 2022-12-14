Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County
Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
Florida Weekly
Better Together events to bring holiday cheer to families in need
Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is hosting several events in the month of December that will spread holiday cheer to local families across Southwest Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Better Together is rallying community partners and volunteers to present holiday festivities for families...
WINKNEWS.com
Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas
Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
More than 800 wish lists being granted this holiday season for Lee County kids
Thanks to the community and volunteers, The Guardian Ad Litem Foundation is able to provide a memorable holiday season for more than 800 kids throughout Lee County
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of kids in Collier County getting Christmas gifts thanks to the Salvation Army
Six thousand kids in need got toys from the Salvation Army on Thursday. The giveaway is how they plan to keep the Christmas spirit alive during all the chaos. It comes all while the nonprofit in Collier County is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed food donations.
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
WINKNEWS.com
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
Florida Weekly
NEWS BRIEFS
• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
Florida Weekly
Sacred Soul SANCTUARY
WHILE IN HER 30s, LOHRA BALLINGER took a solo motorcycle trip from Florida to Montana. It was through this experience that she came to understand herself better. “I was traveling and camping and really started to fall in love with nature,” she shared. “I found out who I am. The essence of my being in this world is being part of nature.”
Families remain homeless as FL’s affordable housing crisis continues
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone take a look back and a look ahead at Florida’s affordable housing crisis
Florida Weekly
Site cleared for brand new clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club
After years of planning and anticipation, the former clubhouse at Wilderness Country Club has been demolished to make way for a new and expanded clubhouse at the private country club community. Designed by McWard Architects Inc. of Naples, the two-story, 26,000-square-foot building will showcase an Old Florida architectural style with...
Florida Weekly
GIVING
Legal Aid receives Collier Community Foundation grant. Legal Aid Service of Collier County announced the impact of a $10,000 grant it received from the Collier Community Foundation’s Disaster Assistance Fund. The grant proceeds were used to support the capacity of LASCC’s Legal Aid for Collier Kids Project, which is primarily funded annually by grants from the Naples Children & Education Foundation.
santivachronicle.com
Long List of Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, One on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/7/22 to 12/13/22.
Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
Florida Weekly
NCEF identifies healthcare for wine festival’s Fund a Need
The Naples Children & Education Foundation announced that its annual Fund a Need at the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival will support its healthcare initiatives for underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. Every dollar raised for this special call to action auction lot named “Healthy Mind, Body & Soul” will go to support access to healthcare, mental health, oral health and vision needs.
