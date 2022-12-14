Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Elijah Garcia Drops, Stops Cruse Stewart In 2nd Round Of Martin-Rivera Undercard
LAS VEGAS – Elijah Garcia took advantage of the exposure he received Saturday. The 19-year-old super middleweight prospect dropped and stopped Cruse Stewart in the second round of an eight-rounder Showtime streamed on its YouTube channel as part of the Frank Martin-Michel Rivera undercard. Phoenix’s Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) knocked down Stewart with a left hand and referee Robert Byrd stopped their fight at 1:33 of the second round at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue: I Can Go as Far as Featherweight!
On Tuesday, Naoya Inoue became the ninth fighter to unify all four major titles in boxing's four-belt era. Inoue is now looking to become the only male fighter to accomplish the feat in two weight classes. "I believe I'm going to aim for it," Inoue said. "We'll need to develop...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Omar Juarez Overcomes 3 Point Deductions For Low Blows, Beats Austin Dulay Unanimously
LAS VEGAS – Omar Juarez landed more than enough punches above Austin Dulay’s belt Saturday night to overcome three point deductions for low blows and won their 10-round fight by unanimous decision. Juarez, a junior welterweight from Brownsville, Texas, edged Dulay on the scorecards of Eric Cheek (96-91),...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Expresses Concern for Lopez After Shaky Win Over Martin
Regis Prograis wasn’t about to kick Teofimo Lopez while he was down, despite all their recent vitriol. The junior welterweight titlist from New Orleans offered some concern about and encouragement to Lopez, the 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion, after the latter’s somewhat lackluster—some have said fortunate—win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Angel Vazquez Overcomes Point Deduction, Credited With Knockdown In Win Over Nick Sullivan
Angel Vazquez overcame a point deduction and awkward clash of styles to preserve his unbeaten record. The 22-year-old prospect from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico edged ‘Slick’ Nick Sullivan via unanimous decision over six rounds. Judges Raul Caiz Sr. (57-55), Ray Corona (57-55) and Fernando Villareal (57-55) all scored the bout in favor of Vazquez, who lost one point in round five but who made up the difference with a sixth-round knockdown to prevail in their DAZN-aired preliminary bout Saturday evening at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbilli Pounds Vaughn Alexander To Secure Unanimous Decision
Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France - In his third appearance of the year, top rated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) continued to inch closer to a world title shot with a ten round unanimous decision over veteran Vaughn Alexander (17-7-1, 10 KOs). Alexander, the older brother...
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin Favors ‘Tank’ Davis To KO Ryan Garcia; Wants To Fight Davis Later In 2023
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin isn’t the type to disrespectfully call out potential opponents. Instead, Martin admitted, in his own low-key way, that eventually landing a shot at a star like Gervonta Davis was part of his motivation for embracing his high-stakes, 12-round lightweight fight against Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Showtime; 10 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. PT). The 27-year-old Martin hopes a victory over an undefeated, highly ranked contender like the Dominican Republic’s Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) will better position him to secure the types of career-changing chances he is confident he would exploit.
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith One Fight Away From Distant Dream Becoming Reality
Chris Billam-Smith is one fight away from his wildest boxing dream coming true. The popular Bournemouth cruiserweight, who has won British, Commonwealth and European titles, has always dreamed of a stadium fight in his hometown for the world title. Should he come through Germany-based Kosovan Armend Xhoxaj at Bournemouth’s International...
Boxing Scene
Juarez vs. Dulay, Garcia vs. Stewart To Streamed by Showtime
A pair of action-packed bouts will highlight live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT...
Boxing Scene
Cecilia Braekhus Ends 21-Month Layoff, Outpoints Marisa Portillo Over Six Rounds
Cecilia Braekhus entered the ring for her first non-title fight in more than fourteen years. The former undisputed welterweight champion ended the night with her first win since the pandemic, outpointing Argentina’s Marisa Joana Portillo over six rounds. All three judges scored the contest 60-54 in favor of Braekhus, who ended a 21-month ring hiatus with a fight that marked her junior middleweight debut in their DAZN opener Saturday evening at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.
