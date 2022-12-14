ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Two cold fronts to bring heavy rain through next week

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRSwQ_0jhuif1W00

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Light trade wind will be present on Wednesday, but that will be the end of the trades for at least a week. By Thursday, the trades will be replaced by southerly winds and eventually light and variable.

Showers through Wednesday will be windward and will be light to moderate. Heavy rain associated with a cold front passing will arrive late Thursday through Friday. A second cold front may bring heavy rain starting early Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through late Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pair of cold fronts will move through the islands starting early Friday morning. Heavy rain as well as thunderstorm activity is highly possible at a times, and there may be periods of brief flooding. The first storm front will being heavy rain Friday, the second will bring heavy rain Sunday and […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 1:45a Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu… …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Kalihi

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling to Keaukaha as construction is still ongoing. City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A recent influx of people taking wedding photos at secluded beaches stir concern in some residents.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu fire officials warn about lithium-ion batteries ahead of Christmas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the holidays approach, safety officials are warning the public about popular gifts that could also be potential safety hazards. Laptops, wireless earphones, and electric scooters, for example, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Over the past two years, the batteries caused 58 fires on Oahu -- a 150% increase since 2020.
HONOLULU, HI
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy