Two cold fronts to bring heavy rain through next week
HONOLULU (KHON2) —
Light trade wind will be present on Wednesday, but that will be the end of the trades for at least a week. By Thursday, the trades will be replaced by southerly winds and eventually light and variable.
Showers through Wednesday will be windward and will be light to moderate. Heavy rain associated with a cold front passing will arrive late Thursday through Friday. A second cold front may bring heavy rain starting early Monday.
