Penguins are extremely intelligent creatures, despite the belief that they are socially awkward. They are highly capable animals that can be trained/conditioned, are self-aware, utilize tools and interact with one another, and may even create complex communities and hierarchies in groupings. Besides, due to their charming hobbies and humorous antics, penguins have become fairly popular on social media. These Southern Hemisphere-based creatures have been shown to be extremely interactive once they come into contact with a human. A video of a lovely young penguin chatting with an elderly woman, via Firstpost, has been making rounds on the internet. The footage was shot in France and shared on Twitter by a user named Gabriele Corno.

20 HOURS AGO