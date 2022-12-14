Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Christy Weed – Citizen of the Day
Christy Weed of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, December 16, 2022. Christy celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, December 13th. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Mark Ruden – Citizen of the Day
Mark Ruden of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, December 15, 2022. Mark is celebrating his 70th birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Viola “Vi” Gabel
Viola “Vi” Gabel, 88, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Sgt. Flack Retires
Sergeant Lenny Flack has ran on his last emergency call and is set to retire from the City of Le Mars Police Department in December. Please help us congratulate him on his 34 years of service in the law enforcement community with the last 27 years as a Le Mars Police Officer. His dedication and service are appreciated and we wish him well on his new venture in the private sector!
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, December 16
It has been a little over a month since a railroad crossing at 12th St SW in Le Mars was closed because of damage to the crossing equipment. And it will be at least a couple more weeks before repairs are made. The crossing equipment was damaged when a truck...
nwestiowa.com
Former Sioux Center bank still available
SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teacher in award's top five
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School special education teacher Lori Brandt made it to the top five contenders for the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award. Brandt, 58 of Sioux Center, was nominated anonymously by someone in the community for the honor. “It’s humbling,” she said,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
siouxlandnews.com
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
Comments / 0