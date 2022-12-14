SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO