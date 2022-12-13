ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Landslide: Highway 30 to remain partially open until cleanup, repairs complete

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412dsF_0jhuhRa100

Delays and flaggers should be expected at the site of a massive landslide cleanup and repair project on Highway 30 north of Clatskanie.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reopened Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to one lane during daylight hours.

The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since Sunday, Dec. 4 following a massive landslide. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, ODOT had been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all last week.

"We expect to continue that at least into next week with no change," ODOT spokesman David House told The Chronicle Tuesday, Dec. 13.

House urges drivers to expect delays at the site and to watch for flaggers.

“We will flag traffic in alternating directions and occasionally stop traffic for crews and equipment during work,” House said. “There is no estimated date when we can reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed. We are continuing to scale large sections of loose rock that are on the verge of falling, as well as the debris from the original landslide.”

The slide started at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, according to ODOT. It was about 110-feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway. The landslide was likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

ODOT crews have been working on repairs since the event, to ensure that the roadway is safe for travelers and the crews.

The work included crews scaling down the cliff side of the highway to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated.

As a reminder, ODOT urges drivers not to use their GPS to detour on less developed roads.

“This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions,” ODOT said.

ODOT urges drivers before travel, to visit TripCheck.com. That online system offers timely updates on Highway 30 – and all Oregon highways. ODOT posts road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible at the site. You can also see traffic camera views.

“Slowdown in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles,” ODOT states. “Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them.”

Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie

The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
theorcasonian.com

Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
tuhswolf.com

“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon

As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
TUALATIN, OR
KXRO.com

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
CAMAS, WA
KOIN 6 News

Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Small Earthquake Felt in Randle Area Wednesday Afternoon

As a reporter called Lewis County Emergency Management Deputy Director on Wednesday afternoon, he answered, “What’s shaking?”. At 12:56 p.m., the National Weather Service reported seismic activity in East Lewis County, amounting to a 2.9 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 7.9 miles. The quake was reportedly 4 miles west of Packwood and 15 miles southeast of Ashford.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KGW

Northwest to see colder than normal mornings, nights through Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday morning brought the coldest temperature so far this season, and a mostly clear sky will bring similar cold nights through Saturday morning. Portland registered at 27 degrees at PDX on Thursday. Hillsboro was the coldest spot in the metro valley at 23 degrees while Salem reported 24 degrees. Many woke up to frost on their lawns and cars and some icy spots.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Update: U.S. 30 will be open daytime too as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 (with video)

When U.S. 30 opens between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, it will stay open during daytime too, while landslide repairs continue. The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since last Sunday. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, we have been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all this week. ...
ASTORIA, OR
thereflector.com

Two people, several pets found dead following house fire in Ridgefield

Two people and several pets were found dead inside of a small mobile home residence that caught fire east of Ridgefield on Thursday, Dec. 15. At 4:32 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 24416 NE 50th Ave. after a caller stated they were woken up by a “loud bang” then spotted “lots of flames from the side” of the structure, stated a news release.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Cities look at banning natural gas

The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Work continues to clear Highway 30 in Columbia County

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making progress in clearing a massive debris slide that closed Highway 30 between Clatskanie and Astoria Nov. 29. As of early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, ODOT did not have an estimate of when the highway would be completely open. Beginning Dec. 4, ODOT allowed one lane to be open with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continued removing hazardous rock and debris. ...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
343
Followers
720
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy