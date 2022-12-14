Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 15.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 18.0 Sat 7 pm CST 17.4 17.0 16.6
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from 35 below to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 21:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
