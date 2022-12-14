Effective: 2022-12-17 20:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...From this evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Saturday was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 3.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.0 Sat 8 pm CST 4.0 3.9 3.7

