The Milwaukee Public Works employee who was killed in a fiery crash on Mayfair Road this week was hailed as a hero in another crash three years ago. Authorities confirmed 64-year-old Denise Durrah was driving the city truck that caused the crash. Two other people — 85-year-old Paul Woida and 40-year-old Amy Miller — were also killed in the crash. Three years ago, Durrah rescued two strangers — a driver and her infant — who were in another accident. Durrah and another passersby pulled the infant from the wreckage and Durrah then helped the driver escape the wreckage. Durrah was heralded as a hero by the city for her quick action.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO