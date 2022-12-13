Read full article on original website
Public Works Employee Connected To Rescue
The Milwaukee Public Works employee who was killed in a fiery crash on Mayfair Road this week was hailed as a hero in another crash three years ago. Authorities confirmed 64-year-old Denise Durrah was driving the city truck that caused the crash. Two other people — 85-year-old Paul Woida and 40-year-old Amy Miller — were also killed in the crash. Three years ago, Durrah rescued two strangers — a driver and her infant — who were in another accident. Durrah and another passersby pulled the infant from the wreckage and Durrah then helped the driver escape the wreckage. Durrah was heralded as a hero by the city for her quick action.
FBI Joins Search For WI Robber
The FBI is joining the hunt for Wisconsin’s Culver’s robber. The FBI last week announced a 10 thousand-dollar reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Police in several communities, including Lake Mills, Janesville, Mequon, and Beloit say the same man robbed Culver’s stores between late September and just last week. The suspect is described as white, six-feet five-inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds, and driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plate. He’s also wanted for a robbery at the Best Buy in Janesville.
Shootout in Waukesha Leaves Officers Injured, Suspect Dead
A suspect is dead and two Waukesha police officers are recovering after a shootout. It happened at an apartment yesterday evening. Police responded to a call about an erratic tenant. That’s when officers say the shooting started. One officer was shot, and the other was injured. Waukesha Police say they found the tenant dead in the basement, but it’s unclear if she died from the officers’ bullets or her own gun. An autopsy is scheduled in the case.
