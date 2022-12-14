Read full article on original website
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations
Although the updated Covid-19 vaccines don’t offer complete protection against a trip to the hospital or urgent care, they do offer important defense against the virus, particularly for seniors, two new studies show. “Both studies show that there’s quite an important benefit from the bivalent booster that it’s adding...
Chemosensory Dysfunction Predicts Serologic Response After COVID-19
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Subjective chemosensory dysfunction is predictive of serologic response after COVID-19, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in PLOS ONE. Jonathan B. Overdevest, M.D., from Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, and colleagues examined whether chemosensory changes associated...
Recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
WASHINGTON — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that the...
U.S. Deaths Drop in 2022, But Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) – More than two years after the pandemic began, there is a bit of good news on death rates in the United States: They should be lower this year than during the past two years once final numbers are tallied. Still, they have...
Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says
BILLINGS, Mont. — Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles, government officials said as they announced federal protections this week.
5 things to know for December 15: Storms, Congress, Covid tests, US border, World Cup
If you’ve yet to begin your holiday shopping, don’t worry, you’re not alone. There’s still time to avoid the last-minute mad dash, but a lot of mail congestion is expected in the coming weeks — and inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing delivery delays or cancellations. So, plan to get packages in the mail by these shipping deadlines, and it’s more likely your loved ones will receive their gifts on time.
US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks tumbled on Wall Street and across European markets Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index closing...
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
Fact-checking claims about COVID vaccines, Grant Wahl’s death in Qatar and more
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly...
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles. What’s next for gas prices?
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
Donald Trump’s NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong
Donald Trump’s entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president’s hyped-up “major announcement” turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices
The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from US government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.
Twitter suspends journalists; big storm moves north; Senate passes bill to fund government; sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. » Heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from...
More than 7 million incorrect diagnoses made in US emergency rooms every year, government report finds
A new study finds that nearly 6% of the estimated 130 million people who go to US emergency rooms every year are misdiagnosed, which translates to about 1 in 18 patients getting the wrong diagnosis. The report, published Thursday by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for...
Jan. 6 committee to wrap hearings; lengthy prison terms in Whitmer plot; Harry, Meghan vent grievances | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes. » President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his...
The Fed capped 2022 with another rate hike. What’s next?
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country.
Health Highlights: Dec. 15, 2022
White House ‘winter preparedness’ plan revives free at-home COVID test program. Responding to a new surge in cases, officials said households will be eligible for 4 free test kits. Other initiatives are aimed a curbing the impact of rising rates of respiratory infection. Gene therapy gel offers hope...
