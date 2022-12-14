Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:18 p.m. EST
At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns 'venom' of antisemitism. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expressing alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowing to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception Monday at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. Biden noted that Hanukkah comes “in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home” in the U.S. Biden told guests the "venom is becoming too normal.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. The deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets for joint drills with South Korean warplanes was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said. The drills, which also included F-35 and F-15 fighter jets from South Korea, took place in the waters southwest of Jeju island, the ministry said. The U.S. F-22 jets were deployed in South Korea for the first time in four years and will stay throughout this week for training with South Korean forces, it said. The drills were held after North Korea claimed to have launched a test satellite for the development of its first military spy satellite, and tested a solid-fueled motor to be used on a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile in the past several days.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer loan violations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.
Stocks drift, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world feel pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher and on pace to break...
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid gov't shutdown, boost Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill...
