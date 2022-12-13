The white stuff is back and we return to our winter weather habits here in Wisconsin. Road crews in and around Eau Claire are asking for a bit of patience. The County Highway Department yesterday said a plow driver shortage means it will take longer to get the roads clear. The county says in some cases, some roads will have to wait up to eight hours to see a plow. In the meantime, plow drivers are asking for space and asking people to slow down on snow covered roads.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO