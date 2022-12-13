Read full article on original website
715newsroom.com
Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Employer
A Walmart worker from Ladysmith is accused of stealing nearly 13 thousand-dollars by simply walking away with it. Prosecutors in Rusk County filed formal charges yesterday against 32-year-old Saybre Graeff. Investigators say she was in charge of collecting cash from the registers each night, but would only deposit some of it. The D.A.’s office says she walked-off with just under 13 thousand-dollars between January and May of this year. Police say she told them she stole the money because she’d fallen behind on her bills.
Plows, Power, and Patience!
The white stuff is back and we return to our winter weather habits here in Wisconsin. Road crews in and around Eau Claire are asking for a bit of patience. The County Highway Department yesterday said a plow driver shortage means it will take longer to get the roads clear. The county says in some cases, some roads will have to wait up to eight hours to see a plow. In the meantime, plow drivers are asking for space and asking people to slow down on snow covered roads.
Crews Work To Restore Power
Area energy providers Xcel Energy, and Eau Claire Energy Cooperative have said they expect to. have power restored to the majority of customers, who have no damage to their mast, by. midnight tonight. “We are so grateful to Xcel Energy and Eau Claire Energy Cooperative for their hard work and.
