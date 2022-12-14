ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Charity helping struggling parents: ‘We arrived to find the mother in a trance, having not slept for days’

“The lowest point of my life was when a cockroach fell onto my baby daughter’s arm while I was feeding her in our flat.” Faiza recalled. “She screamed and I had to smack it off her.”The 26-year-old single mother was rehoused due to the cockroach infestation and put into a hotel in Willesden with just one double bed for herself and her three children – a new born and two under three years old. There was only a shower so nowhere to bathe her children and the other rooms in the hotel were filled with single people, many smoking drugs...
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl

A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six

The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...

