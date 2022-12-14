“The lowest point of my life was when a cockroach fell onto my baby daughter’s arm while I was feeding her in our flat.” Faiza recalled. “She screamed and I had to smack it off her.”The 26-year-old single mother was rehoused due to the cockroach infestation and put into a hotel in Willesden with just one double bed for herself and her three children – a new born and two under three years old. There was only a shower so nowhere to bathe her children and the other rooms in the hotel were filled with single people, many smoking drugs...

