Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Charity helping struggling parents: ‘We arrived to find the mother in a trance, having not slept for days’
“The lowest point of my life was when a cockroach fell onto my baby daughter’s arm while I was feeding her in our flat.” Faiza recalled. “She screamed and I had to smack it off her.”The 26-year-old single mother was rehoused due to the cockroach infestation and put into a hotel in Willesden with just one double bed for herself and her three children – a new born and two under three years old. There was only a shower so nowhere to bathe her children and the other rooms in the hotel were filled with single people, many smoking drugs...
‘I tried to hold down the fort but it crumbled’: Single mother in debt pushed to brink by bills crisis
For Flora, a single mother of two sons living in Scotland, the cost of living crisis has led her to the very edge of despair. The foster carer had fallen down a spiral of credit card debt after she split up with her husband. When Christmas came around, she did not want to let any of her relatives down, so she continued to buy presents for her large extended family.She said: “I couldn’t bear to tell people I couldn’t afford to buy them gifts, so everything went on cards. Then my washing machine broke down and I put that...
BBC
Essex mother 'may go hungry' to save money to feed children
A single mother-of-four says she is having to consider whether or not to feed herself some nights so she has enough to feed her children, despite government energy subsidies saving £900 a year for a "typical" household. BBC Politics East has been looking at how price rises are hitting people and businesses.
MedicalXpress
Research shows doctors and their families are less likely to follow guidelines about medicine
Following established guidelines about prescription drugs would seem to be an obvious course of action, especially for the professionals that do the prescribing. Yet doctors and their family members are less likely than other people to comply with those guidelines, according to a large-scale study co-authored by an MIT economist.
BBC
Food banks receive Christmas funding boost
A number of food banks across Leicester have been given a funding boost to help support people during the cost-of-living crisis. Five food banks have received a total of £4,000 from the National Grid Christmas Community Giving campaign after being nominated by Leicester West MP Liz Kendall. Donna Elliott,...
thebureauinvestigates.com
Thousands of vulnerable people cut off from gas and electricity for days at a time
Imagine pain so debilitating it “feels like your bones are being crushed on the inside every time you try to move or walk”. One misstep could jerk your hip from its socket or send you tumbling down the stairs as a leg crumbles underneath you. Arthritis locks up your joints. Imagine taking a warm shower for a short moment of relief, only to step out into the cold you’ve been living in for days on end, all because you can’t afford to top up your gas prepayment meter.
Scrubs Magazine
Hospitals Start Free Meals After Nurse Says She Can’t Afford to Eat
Two hospitals in the U.K. are giving out free meals to staff after a nurse broke down crying because she couldn’t afford to pay for her breakfast. Catherine Marsh, a research nurse, commented on the situation from the picket line amid the ongoing NHS nurses’ strike. She said her colleague was in “floods of tears” after the incident.
CNBC
Less than 50% of nursing home residents have received omicron booster ahead of expected winter Covid wave
Less than half of nursing home residents have received their updated booster that targets the omicron variant, according to federal data. Nursing home residents are particularly vulnerable to severe disease from Covid. Nearly 161,000 nursing home residents have died from Covid since 2020. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid...
Science Friday
Medicine Is Failing Disabled Patients. Meet The Doctors Pushing For Change
“More than sixty-one million Americans have disabilities, and increasing evidence documents that they experience health care disparities.” That’s the conclusion of a series of studies, in which researchers pulled back the curtain on how doctors perceive disabled patients. A study from last year found that more than half...
