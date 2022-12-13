NFL veteran and vaccine critic Cole Beasley unretires and returns to Buffalo

NFL w ide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of retirement and rejoined the Buffalo Bills .

Beasley, an 11-year-veteran of the league, had joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season, but only made it two games into the season before announcing he was retiring in October.

It's "time to be a full-time dad and husband," he said at the time.



Two months later, the 33-year-old is back and set to team up with Josh Allen and the Bills on the team's practice squad.

Beasley had been with the Bills for three years, from 2019-2021, according to a report. In the 2021 season, he had a career-high in receptions at 82.

During his first stint in Buffalo, Beasley was an outspoken critic of the league's COVID-19 policies regarding vaccinations.

"This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No," Beasley tweeted.



He also accused the NFLPA of not considering the needs of the players.

"The players association is a joke," Beasley said. "Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here."

It is unclear when Beasley will be activated to a starting role.