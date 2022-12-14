Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood
As the only coach who’s been with “ The Voice ” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood . ( See the updated “The Voice” winners list .)
Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello ). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend ) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team Blake) came in fifth. Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani , did not have a finalist in contention.SEE Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]
Blake may have lost the inaugural Season 1 title to Adam Levine ‘s artist Javier Colon , but the country coach quickly rebounded by winning three in a row: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). His next triumphs were with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13). Blake then had a four-season losing streak that was finally broken in 2020 with Todd Tilghman (Season 18). His two most recent wins were with Cam Anthony (Season 20) and now Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22).
NBC has announced that Blake’s final episode on the reality TV show will be at the end of Season 23, which will air in Spring 2023. That’s when he’ll face off against fellow veteran coach Kelly Clarkson (who has four wins under her belt) as well as newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper . If he wins that season as well, he’ll end his run with an even 10 victories. Stay tuned.SEE All 16 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best
Here’s the list of Blake Shelton’s nine winning artists on “The Voice.” Which one is your favorite?
Season 2: Jermaine Paul
Season 3: Cassadee Pope
Season 4: Danielle Bradbery
Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd
Season 11: Sundance Head
Season 13: Chloe Kohanski
Season 18: Todd Tilghman
Season 20: Cam Anthony
Season 22: Bryce Leatherwood
- Did the right person win 'The Voice' Season 22? [POLL]
- 'The Voice' season 22 episode 25 recap: Who was crowned the winner in 'Live Finale, Part 2'? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]
- 'Survivor 43' finale spotlight: Owen Knight is safe bet to make final 3, but least likely to win
Comments / 1