ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txvsv_0jhudvID00

As the only coach who’s been with “ The Voice ” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood . ( See the updated “The Voice” winners list .)

Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello ). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend ) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team Blake) came in fifth. Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani , did not have a finalist in contention.

SEE Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

Blake may have lost the inaugural Season 1 title to Adam Levine ‘s artist Javier Colon , but the country coach quickly rebounded by winning three in a row: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). His next triumphs were with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13). Blake then had a four-season losing streak that was finally broken in 2020 with Todd Tilghman (Season 18). His two most recent wins were with Cam Anthony (Season 20) and now Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22).

NBC has announced that Blake’s final episode on the reality TV show will be at the end of Season 23, which will air in Spring 2023. That’s when he’ll face off against fellow veteran coach Kelly Clarkson (who has four wins under her belt) as well as newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper . If he wins that season as well, he’ll end his run with an even 10 victories. Stay tuned.

SEE All 16 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

Here’s the list of Blake Shelton’s nine winning artists on “The Voice.” Which one is your favorite?

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

Season 11: Sundance Head

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski

Season 18: Todd Tilghman

Season 20: Cam Anthony

Season 22: Bryce Leatherwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0jhudvID00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 1

Related
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Bryce Leatherwood is a classic country artist in the Blake Shelton wheelhouse

They say “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and most of the time that’s how Blake Shelton approaches the building of his team on “The Voice.” Blake’s bread and butter is country music and he brings its fans to the show’s audience in troves every season. Country artists have found significant success on “The Voice” because of Blake, so when he enters the season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday with classic country vocalist Bryce Leatherwood in his arsenal, Blake will be operating firmly within his wheelhouse. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be...
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%. Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week: 35% —...
MARYLAND STATE
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ finale: Why Team Blake’s 3 artists are more in danger than you think

Tuesday night’s results show of “The Voice” semi-finals revealed that for only the third time in 22 seasons will a coach enter the finale with three artists in contention. While that feat is impressive, Blake Shelton should be worried because the other two times it’s happened — once on his watch and once on Adam Levine‘s — that coach lost. Team Blake will enter the Season 22 finale of “The Voice” on Monday night with bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood all competing for the win, but history says they could be in danger and that Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan...
Distractify

'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father

As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy