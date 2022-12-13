ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

UC Riverside 2022-23 flu vaccination program

To support the health and well-being of UC students, faculty, and staff, as well as our local communities, the University of California, in consultation with UC Health leadership, has issued a systemwide executive order requiring all members of the UC community to receive an influenza immunization. The 2022/2023 flu season...
Skip the angry-letter-never-sent; try a grateful one

Letter writing carries greater benefits than gratitude journaling, new UCR research finds. It’s long been said that writing an angry letter – but not mailing it —– is an effective way of venting without backlash. UC Riverside researchers say the converse — penning letters-never-sent expressing gratitude — carries a benefit, as well.
Cruising past 'good' and setting their sights on 'great'

On the strength of Big West standouts Zyon Pullin and Flynn Cameron, the Highlanders are realizing their coach's aspirations. Coming off its two most successful seasons ever, UC Riverside Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Magpayo said the team was looking to make the jump “from good to great.”. The...
