Arr Jay
3d ago

Peña-“for what it is worth “? Astros won this deal, at least for the time being. The assumption they underestimated his market value is not a valid conclusion. His Astros value was the issue. Plus he is an injury prone prima Donna

Robert McCall
3d ago

MLB is turning into the lottery for these greedy players. Good luck on that ridiculously long contract Giants.

Richard Gallego
3d ago

13 years averaging 27 mil / year.Astros offered 5 years for for 32 mil / year.looks like he chose the wrong deal. Thats a long contract and less money per year.

