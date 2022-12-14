Read full article on original website
Arr Jay
3d ago
Peña-“for what it is worth “? Astros won this deal, at least for the time being. The assumption they underestimated his market value is not a valid conclusion. His Astros value was the issue. Plus he is an injury prone prima Donna
Robert McCall
3d ago
MLB is turning into the lottery for these greedy players. Good luck on that ridiculously long contract Giants.
Richard Gallego
3d ago
13 years averaging 27 mil / year.Astros offered 5 years for for 32 mil / year.looks like he chose the wrong deal. Thats a long contract and less money per year.
