Lairy scores 30 as Miami (OH) defeats Bellarmine 71-67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami (OH) beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night. Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.
Curry, Ellis lead Louisville past Florida A&M 61-55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sydney Curry had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, El Ellis added 13 points with seven assists, and Louisville defeated Florida A&M 61-55 on Saturday. Louisville never trailed and picked up its second consecutive win after opening the season with nine losses. Louisville went...
Lakhin’s 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60
CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati’s 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday. Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Mike Adams-Woods also had 11.
North Florida visits Pittsburgh after Placer’s 21-point game
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -13.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games....
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, C Garrett Bradbury, OLB Pat Jones II, DL Ross Blacklock. MINNESOTA: CB Kalon Barnes, DT Ross Blacklock, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Patrick Jones, CB Parry Nickerson.
Matt Ryan on the wrong side of history again in Colts’ loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan has won an NFL MVP award, been named Offensive Rookie of the Year and risen to seventh in the league in all-time passing yards over a standout 15-season career. Ryan also came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in...
Vikings clinch NFC North with 33-point comeback vs Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for...
