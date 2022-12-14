ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Lairy scores 30 as Miami (OH) defeats Bellarmine 71-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami (OH) beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night. Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Curry, Ellis lead Louisville past Florida A&M 61-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sydney Curry had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, El Ellis added 13 points with seven assists, and Louisville defeated Florida A&M 61-55 on Saturday. Louisville never trailed and picked up its second consecutive win after opening the season with nine losses. Louisville went...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lakhin’s 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati’s 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday. Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Mike Adams-Woods also had 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
North Florida visits Pittsburgh after Placer’s 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -13.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, C Garrett Bradbury, OLB Pat Jones II, DL Ross Blacklock. MINNESOTA: CB Kalon Barnes, DT Ross Blacklock, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Patrick Jones, CB Parry Nickerson.
NEW YORK STATE
Vikings clinch NFC North with 33-point comeback vs Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

