This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
fabulousarizona.com
Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale
Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
azbigmedia.com
Newmark sells The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale for $23.5M
Newmark announced the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset sold for $23.5 million, one of the highest sale prices for a newly constructed, unanchored strip center in Metro Phoenix history. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Jesse Goldsmith and Steve...
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Phoenix
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million
9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
East Valley Tribune
Hidden Gem: TwentyThree01 boasts creative drinks, fun times
When Chuck and Angela Fazio moved from a traditional real estate agency to a cloud-based international company, they were left with a beautiful building in Chandler. So, the couple did what anyone would do. They opened a nightclub and a lounge. TwentyThree01 Bar & Nightclub and The Forum Lounge are...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
East Valley Tribune
Boardwalk decks the halls with merry events
Arizona Boardwalk has stocked up on fun for the whole family for the holidays. Remaining on its calendar of merry festivities are the Family Fun Holiday Fair & Marketplace, Candlelight Open Air Concerts, and holiday-themed experiences inside its various attractions. “We are a family-friendly destination and we're a great place...
West Valley View
Seniors can eat for less at these chains
Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
