KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment
NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.Some of the residents have been here for years....
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
ksro.com
New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception
Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
