Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — 5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Probation for ex-teacher in NY who gave teen vaccine dose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents’ knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation. On Friday, 55-year-old Laura Parker Russo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Russo was arrested at the beginning of January. Authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, has sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. The commission said Saturday that inspectors will examine disposal activity at injection well sites near the Friday earthquake. Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said there are no reported injuries, minor damage to homes and no apparent damage to nearby oil and gas facilities. The Railroad Commission earlier this month directed producers to reduce injection volumes following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Mentone, about 90 miles west of Midland. Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes, including in neighboring Oklahoma.
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier.
FOX 28 Spokane
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state’s strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history has struck in a western part of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the Friday evening temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and hit at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers). The USGS had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that it “would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!”
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That’s a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a peninsula north of Boston. The town administrator says the animals have killed pets, including three that were taken straight from leashes held by an owner. Town officials voted on Dec. 7 to enter into an agreement with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to kill the coyotes using rifles.
FOX 28 Spokane
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — One of California’s largest counties will consider whether to secede and establish a new state, a largely symbolic move driven by economic stress and frustration with state government. Voters in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — approved an advisory ballot measure that directs officials to study secession. Some believe that the county east of Los Angeles is being shortchanged potentially billions of dollars in state and federal funding. There have been more than 220 attempts to break up California over its 172-year history, all of which have failed. Secession requires approval by Congress and the Legislature, which is highly unlikely.
FOX 28 Spokane
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps including TikTok and WeChat on state government devices and wireless networks. In a statement Friday, he calls them a threat to national security and “a channel to the Chinese Communist Party.” Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. He joins at least 14 others governors who have taken such an action. There have also been calls for Congress to ban the use of the apps on federal government devices. A spokesperson for TikTok says some state and federal officials are promoting falsehoods to ban the platform.
FOX 28 Spokane
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries due to low inventory, inflation
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local food banks in the Inland Northwest say their inventory is low, in large part due to inflation. “You’ve got need going up, supply going down, prices going up and it just makes it really difficult,” Eric Williams from Second Harvest said. “This is...
FOX 28 Spokane
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar industry. Members of the California Public Utilities Commission say the proposal they passed Thursday will make the program more equitable and encourage more people to install home storage systems. The vote came after hours of public comments, with many people warning the program would gut rooftop solar and hurt the state’s climate goals. The changes will not affect the more than 1.5 million people who already have solar panels on their homes. People with solar panels can get paid by their utilities for excess power, but critics say the current subsidies are too generous.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sears Hometown Stores filing for bankruptcy
UNITED STATES. – On Dec. 12 Sears Hometown Stores filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. According to the bankruptcy petition, Sears has less than $50 million in assets, but $50 million to $100 million in liabilities, per court documents. Before the company was under the management of TransformCo,...
Comments / 0