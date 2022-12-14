Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners resume work on controversial vacation rental rules — and schedule first discussion of limits
Vacation rental owners in unincorporated Lincoln County have a new set of rules to follow next year, as county commissioners prepare for the most controversial aspect of a 2021 ordinance — determining limits on the number of short-term rental licenses allowed in seven areas. Lincoln County commissioners held a...
yachatsnews.com
Trio of Marines get heroes’ welcome along Highway 20 as they take the last steps of 3,365 mile trek from Boston to Newport
Three veterans are nearing completion of a self-assigned rescue mission. The trio of former Marines will arrive in Newport on foot Saturday, 10 days after the anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, and six months after leaving Boston Harbor on the anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy.
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
wholecommunity.news
Local officials describe effects of Mosman order
Officials from Eugene and Lane County tell legislators: Here’s what state policies and court rulings look like on our streets. Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner and Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr testified before a state legislative committee Dec. 8. They spoke about the mental and behavioral health crisis on the streets. Commissioner Farr says the current system is ‘about broken.’
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglas and sinking...
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024
Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
