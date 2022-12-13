Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
sonomamag.com
Where to Eat Out in Sonoma County on Christmas
You’re already busy enough this holiday season, so why not make things a little easier? When it comes to the cooking, local restaurants, caterers and grocers have you covered. Whether you prefer to dine in, order takeout or shop for take-and-bake meals, there are plenty of options for holiday dining throughout Sonoma County.
Take a trip down San Carlos’ Christmas Tree Lane for one of the best holiday light displays on the Peninsula
Photographer Devin Roberts captures the tradition that has Eucalyptus Avenue aglow all December long. Live in a city long enough and you’ll start to subconsciously chart the homes that have unique architectural features, unusual landscapes and, in December, the biggest light displays on the block. In San Carlos, Eucalyptus...
sonomamag.com
Single Thread Owners Ending Management of Little Saint in Healdsburg
After nearly three years of collaboration, Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Vertice Hospitality is ending its management of Healdsburg’s Little Saint. Vertice Hospitality and Little Saint, owned by Jeff and Laurie Ubben, seem to be parting amicably, though no specific reason for the change was given.
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF
If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
oaklandside.org
Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day
As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
sonomamag.com
Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants
Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s First Movie Star: The Mt. Tamalpais Scenic Railway
In January 1898, a crew dispatched from Edison Studios in New Jersey arrived in Mill Valley to film what is generally understood as the first commercial motion picture made in Marin County. They were drawn to the base of Mt. Tamalpais to capture and hopefully delight faraway audiences with footage of a rising star that would have the eyes of the world for nearly a quarter of a century. The star, affectionately dubbed the Crookedest Railroad in the World, had rapidly transformed Mill Valley into a travel destination.
sonomacountygazette.com
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
lakecountybloom.com
Hospice Services of Lake County to Host Two Ceremonies of Remembrance
Hospice Services of Lake County is hosting two ceremonies of remembrance, the “Light Up a Life” events, this year. The public is invited to these candle-lighting ceremonies that celebrate the memories of family, friends and loved ones who have gone before us. Ceremonies will be in Lakeport on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and in Lower Lake on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Second Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary hit by burglars
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was targeted by burglars Thursday, just two days after a different Santa Rosa dispensary was burglarized. Similarities between the two incidents suggest they may be connected, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers with Santa Rosa PD responded to […]
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Eater
Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing
Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19. “We each have other things in our lives that...
