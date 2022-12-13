Read full article on original website
New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition
SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.
Longevity treatments like rapamycin, intermittent fasting fail to slow down aging
BONN, Germany — Longevity treatments may be in high demand, but a new study finds many of them don’t do what they promise. Researchers in Germany have found that three popular anti-aging strategies fail to actually slow the hands of time. During their review, a team from the...
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
Potatoes and diabetes risk: Cooking method matters
Previous research has not conclusively shown that eating a diet rich in vegetables reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes, as one might expect. A new study suggest that this may be the result of including potatoes as vegetables in studies. It confirms that vegetables without spuds do help a person avoid diabetes.
Olive leaves contain natural treatment for endometriosis, study reveals
HOUSTON — Olive leaves may hold the key to treating women with endometriosis. The debilitating condition affects up to 15 percent of women of reproductive age in the United States alone and millions worldwide. Endometriosis is a disease which sees women develop tissue resembling endometrium (the lining of the...
People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
Scientist explains why your hands and feet could be cold
The following article, written by Christian Moro, Bond University and Charlotte Phelps, Bond University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Do you, or someone you know, often complain of having constantly cold hands and feet? In most cases, this is not a problem, and simply...
Exercise is an anti-cancer drug — even for late-stage patients
JOONDALUP, Australia — It’s no secret that exercise is good for the body, but new findings from a team at Edith Cowan University suggest breaking a sweat regularly is like medicine for cancer patients — and every dose counts. Researchers report that just a single exercise session elevated anti-cancer proteins called myokines among a group of late-stage prostate cancer patients. The myokine levels observed post-exercise, study authors say, are enough to significantly suppress tumor growth.
Deep brain stimulation emerges as ‘promising’ Alzheimer’s treatment
BERLIN — Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, yet notoriously difficult to treat. Now, a team of scientists in Germany report one potentially effective way to combat Alzheimer’s is deep brain stimulation (DBS) delivered by a pacemaker-like device. Researchers at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have found that stimulating a specific network within the brains of Alzheimer’s patients reduces dementia symptoms.
About 1 in 100 heart disease deaths linked to extreme hot and cold weather days
Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures increases a heart disease patient's risk of dying, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The global analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years measured more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest compared to more moderate climate days.
More exercise promotes milder COVID symptoms
PASADENA, Calif. — Exercising more often can result in less severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to researchers from Kaiser Permanente. Don’t wait until you test positive to start working out. People who were active before their COVID infection had a lower risk of severe health outcomes. Importantly, this trend...
Concerns for methamphetamine contamination left behind on surfaces by users
Flinders University researchers are looking for more accurate methods to detect traces of toxic methamphetamine contamination left behind on soft porous surfaces, clothing or in the air which may pose a third-hand risk to the public. A new study, published in Toxics, points out that exposure health risks may occur...
Best snack for students? Walnuts help reduce academic stress, study shows
ADELAIDE, Australia — Being a university student can sometimes feel like your stress level will never go down and the workload will never end. However, new research finds that eating just two ounces of walnuts per day may be able to help counteract the harmful effects of academic stress.
