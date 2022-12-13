ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition

SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Healthline

How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
Medical News Today

Potatoes and diabetes risk: Cooking method matters

Previous research has not conclusively shown that eating a diet rich in vegetables reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes, as one might expect. A new study suggest that this may be the result of including potatoes as vegetables in studies. It confirms that vegetables without spuds do help a person avoid diabetes.
studyfinds.org

Olive leaves contain natural treatment for endometriosis, study reveals

HOUSTON — Olive leaves may hold the key to treating women with endometriosis. The debilitating condition affects up to 15 percent of women of reproductive age in the United States alone and millions worldwide. Endometriosis is a disease which sees women develop tissue resembling endometrium (the lining of the...
Salon

People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
The Longmont Leader

Scientist explains why your hands and feet could be cold

The following article, written by Christian Moro, Bond University and Charlotte Phelps, Bond University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Do you, or someone you know, often complain of having constantly cold hands and feet? In most cases, this is not a problem, and simply...
studyfinds.org

Exercise is an anti-cancer drug — even for late-stage patients

JOONDALUP, Australia — It’s no secret that exercise is good for the body, but new findings from a team at Edith Cowan University suggest breaking a sweat regularly is like medicine for cancer patients — and every dose counts. Researchers report that just a single exercise session elevated anti-cancer proteins called myokines among a group of late-stage prostate cancer patients. The myokine levels observed post-exercise, study authors say, are enough to significantly suppress tumor growth.
studyfinds.org

Deep brain stimulation emerges as ‘promising’ Alzheimer’s treatment

BERLIN — Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, yet notoriously difficult to treat. Now, a team of scientists in Germany report one potentially effective way to combat Alzheimer’s is deep brain stimulation (DBS) delivered by a pacemaker-like device. Researchers at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have found that stimulating a specific network within the brains of Alzheimer’s patients reduces dementia symptoms.
MedicalXpress

About 1 in 100 heart disease deaths linked to extreme hot and cold weather days

Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures increases a heart disease patient's risk of dying, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The global analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years measured more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest compared to more moderate climate days.
studyfinds.org

More exercise promotes milder COVID symptoms

PASADENA, Calif. — Exercising more often can result in less severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to researchers from Kaiser Permanente. Don’t wait until you test positive to start working out. People who were active before their COVID infection had a lower risk of severe health outcomes. Importantly, this trend...
MedicalXpress

Concerns for methamphetamine contamination left behind on surfaces by users

Flinders University researchers are looking for more accurate methods to detect traces of toxic methamphetamine contamination left behind on soft porous surfaces, clothing or in the air which may pose a third-hand risk to the public. A new study, published in Toxics, points out that exposure health risks may occur...
studyfinds.org

Best snack for students? Walnuts help reduce academic stress, study shows

ADELAIDE, Australia — Being a university student can sometimes feel like your stress level will never go down and the workload will never end. However, new research finds that eating just two ounces of walnuts per day may be able to help counteract the harmful effects of academic stress.

