14news.com
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
14news.com
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside. Witnesses say 38-year-old...
wevv.com
Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting
Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot
PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
DUI suspect released shortly after multi-vehicle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident. Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center. Officers with […]
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
Authorities have released new information on a fatal crash that happened in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Hammock of Evansville was killed in Thursday's crash. Authorities said they found Hammock's car partially submerged in water at the scene of the crash....
wevv.com
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
14news.com
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue. Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man called 911 and told dispatchers “they are killing people.”. Officer...
wevv.com
Dubois County woman charged with felony DUI after fatal crash, police say
A 20-year-old woman is facing a felony DUI charge after hitting and killing a woman with her car early Thursday morning, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the Denny's restaurant on Newton Street. According to JPD, officers responded to the area for a report of a woman being hit by a vehicle.
Man who died in Old Princeton Road wreck identified
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville. Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on […]
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
Two men charged in deadly Evansville overdose
(WEHT) - Evansville Police charged a man from Spottsville, Kentucky with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after an Evansville woman overdosed on fentanyl in October.
14news.com
HPD searching for robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to South Green Street in reference to a theft Thursday. They say that happened around 9:30 p.m. According to a release, a cashier who was leaving the store called police after a man took her bag. Police say the cashier told...
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
14news.com
Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday in the 18000 block of Old Princeton Road. The Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows the driver was heading south on Old Princeton Road, hit a guardrail and flipped...
14news.com
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to investigate a crash on North Green River Road at Division Street. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday. Police say a witness told them he saw a black SUV speeding down Green River Road without a front driver’s side tire. A...
wevv.com
Webster County man charged in drug trafficking investigation
A Webster County, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges as the result of an investigation. A news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says that 31-year-old Jordan Wright of Clay was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they began investigating after getting a tip about Wright selling...
