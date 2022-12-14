ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

14news.com

Woman arrested on neglect warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside. Witnesses say 38-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot

PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
PHILPOT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DUI suspect released shortly after multi-vehicle crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident. Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center. Officers with […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue. Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man called 911 and told dispatchers “they are killing people.”. Officer...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County woman charged with felony DUI after fatal crash, police say

A 20-year-old woman is facing a felony DUI charge after hitting and killing a woman with her car early Thursday morning, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the Denny's restaurant on Newton Street. According to JPD, officers responded to the area for a report of a woman being hit by a vehicle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in Old Princeton Road wreck identified

VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville. Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigate a robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner’s Office identifies victim involved in crash on Old Princeton Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday in the 18000 block of Old Princeton Road. The Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows the driver was heading south on Old Princeton Road, hit a guardrail and flipped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to investigate a crash on North Green River Road at Division Street. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday. Police say a witness told them he saw a black SUV speeding down Green River Road without a front driver’s side tire. A...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Webster County man charged in drug trafficking investigation

A Webster County, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges as the result of an investigation. A news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says that 31-year-old Jordan Wright of Clay was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they began investigating after getting a tip about Wright selling...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

