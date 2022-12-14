Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Sporting News
Players suspended for 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Latest updates on disciplinary action ahead of title match
France meet Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, with coaches Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni facing some selection decisions for the showpiece. Thankfully, though, having to deal with suspended players is not among them. FIFA updated their rules for the 2022 tournament to reduce the chances of a player...
Sporting News
What time is World Cup final starting in USA? Argentina vs France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 FIFA soccer championship
After nearly a month of nonstop action, the World Cup final is upon us. It will feature two of the biggest players in the world, as France and Argentina square off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. For France, Kylian Mbappe will be the main player Argentina tries to contain. He...
Sporting News
When is the World Cup closing ceremony? Time, details, performers, as Qatar 2022 FIFA tournament comes to an end
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going out with a bang. Much like the eye-popping showcase that was the tournament's opening ceremony, closing festivities offer a lasting image to remember the passion surrounding the iconic competition. With a number of high-profile stars set to take part in all the...
Sporting News
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Sporting News
Argentina's Emi Martinez hits out at Kylian Mbappe over old South America comments ahead of World Cup final
Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez criticised Kylian Mbappe over old comments the France striker made about the quality of South American football. WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe said in May that European nations are better prepared for the World Cup because they play "high-level matches all the time" against each other, whereas Argentina and Brazil do not face the same demands. Martinez was reminded by a reporter of those comments on Saturday before the World Cup final and fired back.
Sporting News
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France start time, live stream, TV channel, lineups
The fourth World Cup match between Argentina and France is their most important meeting of all. While Les Bleus — the reigning champions — are aiming to take the title for the third time in seven tournaments, Argentina will go at least 40 years without winning it if they do not triumph in Qatar.
Sporting News
Croatia vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups for FIFA Qatar 2022 third place match
After falling painfully short of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, both Croatia and Morocco will be hoping to end their tournaments on a high in the third place match. Though silverware isn't up for grabs, pride and fair bit of extra prize money is on the line in this game.
Sporting News
Who won FIFA World Cup 2022 third place match? Croatia vs Morocco result, goalscorers, highlights from Qatar
There is now only one match to go at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Croatia and Morocco played out an entertaining third place match at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both sides had lost their semifinals, to Argentina and France respectively, but had plenty to play for on Saturday. Croatia...
Sporting News
'Absolute disgrace' - World reacts to A-League Men madness as investigation begins after fan attack
An ugly pitch invasion during the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night has gone global with Australian football left reeling. The A-League Men (ALM) game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended and eventually abandoned after just 20 minutes as a result of fans storming onto the field. City goalkeeper...
Sporting News
What channel is 2022 World Cup final on? Argentina vs France TV details in Australia for FIFA showpiece
After 63 matches in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has arrived. Reigning champions France are one win away from defending their title but must stop an Argentina side looking to send off Lionel Messi with one of few trophies that have eluded him to date. This final match...
Comments / 0