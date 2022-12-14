Read full article on original website
Related
Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo’s third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, and Craig Anderson made 28 saves. Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who are 4-3-1 in their new home at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State. Connor Ingram finished with 35 saves. Thompson got the go-ahead goal over a sprawled Ingram, who had stopped two close-range shots but the Coyotes couldn’t clear the puck. It gave Thompson 25 goals and 46 points in his last 24 games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Practicing in full-contact jersey
Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2
NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida,...
Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The Bills (11-3) overcame a...
Suns Storm Back, Defeat Pelicans in Epic Comeback
Down by 20 in the third quarter, the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with their No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
Comments / 0