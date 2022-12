NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and improved to 18-5-1 against the Devils. “I feel good, I’ve got some rhythm,″ said the 34-year-old Bobrovsky, who is third among active goaltenders in wins. ”The guys did a great job to compete. We are building chemistry.” Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and John Marino also scored for the Devils, who are 0-4-1 on their current skid. Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO