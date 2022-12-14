Read full article on original website
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and improved to 18-5-1 against the Devils. “I feel good, I’ve got some rhythm,″ said the 34-year-old Bobrovsky, who is third among active goaltenders in wins. ”The guys did a great job to compete. We are building chemistry.” Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and John Marino also scored for the Devils, who are 0-4-1 on their current skid. Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves.
Suns Storm Back, Defeat Pelicans in Epic Comeback
Down by 20 in the third quarter, the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh
Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes three assists
Schmaltz recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Schmaltz played provider Friday, helping out his linemates Clayton Keller (twice) and Travis Boyd (once). In his last four games, Schmaltz has a goal and five helpers -- it appears his offense has kicked back into gear. The 26-year-old has four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 13 appearances overall after missing about a month with a rib injury early in the campaign.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
