usctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball's Skylar Fields Named AVCA First-Team All-American

OMAHA, Neb. – USC women's volleyball senior outside hitter Skylar Fields (Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point HS) was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America first team on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga (Long Beach, Calif./Mater Dei HS) received All-America honorable mention status. Fields' selection makes...
