Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona lands commitment from former Cal linebacker Orin Patu

If you can’t beat ‘em, pick them up from the transfer portal. Arizona has landed its second player from the NCAA transfer portal, as former Cal linebacker Orin Patu announced Saturday he was coming to Tucson for 2023 after four seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sahuarita 49ers’ 8U cheerleaders place high in national competition

The Sahuarita 49ers’ youth cheerleading team placed fifth in the nation in the recent national American Youth Cheer (AYC) dance, step and cheer competition in the 8-and-under age group at Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend. Pictured on top, left to right:. Arianna Paredes. Emmy Ortiz. Arlyss Duarte. Leilani Quintero. Eyleen...
SAHUARITA, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP

Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball. SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
TUCSON, AZ
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
TUCSON, AZ
southeasthoops.com

Arizona vs. Tennessee Prediction: Top 10 Showdown In Tuscon

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arizona vs. Tennessee prediction for the December 17 matchup in Tuscon. The Vols have allowed more than 53 points just once during their eight-game winning streak, which includes wins over Butler, USC, Kansas, and Maryland. As for the Wildcats, they also sit at 9-1 on the season and lead the nation in scoring at 92.0 points per game.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 6 Vols ready for 'fist fight' with No. 9 Arizona

The best matchup in college basketball this weekend resides in Tucson, Arizona where No. 6 Tennessee travels west to take on the ninth-ranked Wildcats. It features two teams who are two of college basketball’s best, but two teams that are currently fueled by two different styles of play. Tennessee (9-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, while Arizona (9-1) currently possesses the best offensive efficiency in the country.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Laura C. Belleau

Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.

Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
biztucson.com

Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location

Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Battery Factory moving into Tucson

American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
TUCSON, AZ

