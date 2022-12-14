Read full article on original website
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California’s air board today unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy.
California Sno-Parks | Tips for budget-friendly Sierra travel
CALIFORNIA, USA — Recent storms covered the Sierra with snow, and many families are seeking options to play and explore wintertime activities. Skiing and private sledding operations are fully open for business and provide world-class destinations for both winter recreation and sports. For some families, those options may be out of the budget and they are seeking cheaper alternatives.
California firefighters get shorter workweeks — but not for 2 years
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A new contract for California’s state firefighters includes immediate pay raises, but delays for two years the shorter workweeks they wanted to relieve job-related stress. Cal Fire firefighters say overwork and distress from a continuous barrage of wildfires...
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
A new FBI report says hate crimes went down in 2021 — but data from most of California is missing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FBI released its annual hate crimes report this week, but it’s missing data from some of the most populated states: California, Florida, and New York. So, while the report says hate crimes decreased in 2021, it’s simply not true. ABC10/CBS8 political reporter Morgan...
How a court reporter shortage is impacting Northern California | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Our court systems are in crisis. According to the Superior Court System of California, tens of thousands of cases are being held every day due to shortages. ABC10 shadowed the vital role that has 54 court systems now banning together to find a solution. To some,...
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. California has long led the nation in adoption of home...
Hit the backroads for some wintery holiday fun | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your favorite Snuggie, pour yourself a warm cup of hot chocolate, and ride along with John as he hits the road to visit some of his favorite winter and holiday destinations across Northern California. Watch just the ones catching your eye in the list below, or sit back and watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page.
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
'Amping up for peak season' | Following a USPS worker in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown to Christmas is on and our mailmen and women are ready. There’s less than two weeks until the big day, but they spend all year preparing for the holiday shipping rush. ABC10 followed along with a mailman to find out what it takes...
COVID, flu cases on the rise heading into holidays, experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California Department of Public Health officials warn COVID-19 and flu cases are on the rise this holiday season, more than 100 sites statewide are offering free flu and COVID-19 testing. A simple swab test can produce results in as little as half an hour—and state...
