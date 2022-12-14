ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Sno-Parks | Tips for budget-friendly Sierra travel

CALIFORNIA, USA — Recent storms covered the Sierra with snow, and many families are seeking options to play and explore wintertime activities. Skiing and private sledding operations are fully open for business and provide world-class destinations for both winter recreation and sports. For some families, those options may be out of the budget and they are seeking cheaper alternatives.
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. California has long led the nation in adoption of home...
Hit the backroads for some wintery holiday fun | Bartell's Backroads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your favorite Snuggie, pour yourself a warm cup of hot chocolate, and ride along with John as he hits the road to visit some of his favorite winter and holiday destinations across Northern California. Watch just the ones catching your eye in the list below, or sit back and watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page.
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
