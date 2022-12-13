Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022. Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.

