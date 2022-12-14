Read full article on original website
KIMT
Nora Springs residents hope bison return to town
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Many Nora Springs residents can’t remember a time when the town’s unofficial mascot wasn’t roaming through a field. Multiple bison, commonly called buffalo, have roamed the grassy area next to Al Brallier’s welding and manufacturing shop at the edge of town. Brallier has been caretaker of the large herd mammals since the 1980s.
cbs2iowa.com
Live nativity scene drive-thru open in Marion this weekend
Marion — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Marion is putting on a live nativity scene through Saturday. They're on C Avenue just north of Robins Road. More than 100 volunteers help put everything together, so people can drive through the scene and listen to a narration of the nativity story.
Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]
You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Fire Damages Cedar Falls Apartment
A fire damaged a small portion of a commercial building in Cedar Falls early Saturday morning. Cedar Falls Public Safety crews responded to 1813 W. 8th St. around 1:30AM and saw a fire in the back of the lower-level apartments. Firefighters arrived and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. One resident exited the front of the apartment when crews arrived. No one was injured and no other units were affected. The apartment had minor damage and the department determined the fire started on the apartment’s stove.
KCRG.com
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Mocktails in the metro: Where to enjoy non-alcoholic drinks this Dry January
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a few too many glasses of wine at holiday parties and popping bottles of champagne on New Year's Eve, some Iowans may be ready to ditch the season of excess and celebrate Dry January. The Dry January challenge began in the United Kingdom in...
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
1650thefan.com
12.16.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
Two wins last weekend kept the Hawks third in the USHL Eastern Conference. They might need a couple more wins this weekend against Des Moines and Omaha just to hold onto that position. Today’s feature is presented by Anderson Collision in Cedar Falls.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
