Waterloo, IA

KIMT

Nora Springs residents hope bison return to town

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Many Nora Springs residents can’t remember a time when the town’s unofficial mascot wasn’t roaming through a field. Multiple bison, commonly called buffalo, have roamed the grassy area next to Al Brallier’s welding and manufacturing shop at the edge of town. Brallier has been caretaker of the large herd mammals since the 1980s.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Live nativity scene drive-thru open in Marion this weekend

Marion — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Marion is putting on a live nativity scene through Saturday. They're on C Avenue just north of Robins Road. More than 100 volunteers help put everything together, so people can drive through the scene and listen to a narration of the nativity story.
MARION, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished

A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
98.1 KHAK

$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]

You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1650thefan.com

Early Morning Fire Damages Cedar Falls Apartment

A fire damaged a small portion of a commercial building in Cedar Falls early Saturday morning. Cedar Falls Public Safety crews responded to 1813 W. 8th St. around 1:30AM and saw a fire in the back of the lower-level apartments. Firefighters arrived and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. One resident exited the front of the apartment when crews arrived. No one was injured and no other units were affected. The apartment had minor damage and the department determined the fire started on the apartment’s stove.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1650thefan.com

12.16.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

Two wins last weekend kept the Hawks third in the USHL Eastern Conference. They might need a couple more wins this weekend against Des Moines and Omaha just to hold onto that position. Today’s feature is presented by Anderson Collision in Cedar Falls.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

