Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Postal workers take further day of strike action in increasingly bitter dispute
Thousands of postal workers across Scotland take a further day of strike action on Friday in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and working conditions.Around 11,000 members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have been locked in a dispute over changes to working conditions with Royal Mail and shows little sign of being resolved.The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2% pay increase on members without consultation and is “refusing” to treat employees with respect, according to general secretary Dave Ward.They will walk out again on Sunday, with further action planned throughout December including Christmas Eve.See you on the picket...
My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won
Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold off to a local chief, aged just 12, to become a wahaya or "fifth wife". "It was a terrible life. I had no rights; not to rest, not to food, not even to my own life," she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.
‘Stateless’ Shamima Begum would face death in Bangladesh, court hears
Lawyer says home secretary failed to consider ‘serious consequences’ of removing 23-year-old’s citizenship
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Heartbroken dad of girl, 5, who is ninth child to die from Strep A wishes she could have left hospital holding his hand
THE dad of a five-year-old girl who became the ninth child to die after contracting Strep A has paid a heartfelt tribute to his daughter. Stella-Lily McCorkindale fell severely ill last week and was treated in hospital but sadly passed away yesterday, the BBC reports. She attended Black Mountain Primary...
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
