JACKSON – Technically, No. 17 Mississippi State was the designated home team on Wednesday night in the Mississippi Coliseum. However, with the Bulldogs wearing their maroon uniforms that are usually reserved for road games and playing Jackson State in their hometown, the game had a bit of a bizarre feel. MSU managed to put the odd circumstances aside and pulled away late for a 69-59 victory to remain unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO