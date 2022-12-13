Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
hailstate.com
Postgame Notes: MSU vs. Jackson State
Mississippi State returned to the capital city of Jackson and to the Mississippi Coliseum for the eighth time during the last nine seasons and emerged with a 69-59 victory over Jackson State. The Bulldogs have won all seven meetings against Jackson State which includes two over the last three seasons....
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
hailstate.com
Zach Arnett Named Mississippi State’s 35th Head Football Coach
STARKVILLE – Zach Arnett, a proven leader for the Mississippi State football program throughout his tenure in Starkville, has been named the Bulldogs' 35th head football coach, interim Director of Athletics Bracky Brett and President Mark Keenum announced on Thursday morning. Arnett, considered a rising star in the coaching...
hailstate.com
WBK Preview: vs Florida A&M
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball team will close out the home portion of its non-conference schedule Thursday night when they welcome Florida A&M to Humphrey Coliseum. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (8-2) vs. Florida A&M (2-6) Date: Thursday, Dec. 15 // Time: 7 p.m. CT. Location: Starkville, Miss....
hailstate.com
Mississippi State Remains Perfect At Home With Win Over Florida A&M
Starkville – Mississippi State closed out the home portion of its non-conference schedule on Thursday with a 72-47 win over Florida A&M. The win gave the Bulldogs a perfect 7-0 non-conference home record and a 9-2 overall record heading into the Sun Coast Challenge next week. Mississippi State started...
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: The Zach Arnett Era Begins
On Thursday, Zach Arnett officially became the 35th head coach in Mississippi State football history. On the latest Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss the elevation of Arnett to the top chair, then discuss MSU's Wednesday night men's basketball win – including exclusive interviews with players. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hailstate.com
Undefeated Dawgs Eye More Memories In Jackson
STARKVILLE – For a handful of players on No. 17 Mississippi State's unbeaten men's basketball team, Wednesday night will be a chance to relish the past. MSU battles Jackson State at the Mississippi Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. It's the same site four Bulldogs competed for or won high school state championships.
WHAS 11
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies, donates organs as 'final act of charity'
STARKVILLE, Miss — Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Pull Away Late To Improve To 10-0
JACKSON – Technically, No. 17 Mississippi State was the designated home team on Wednesday night in the Mississippi Coliseum. However, with the Bulldogs wearing their maroon uniforms that are usually reserved for road games and playing Jackson State in their hometown, the game had a bit of a bizarre feel. MSU managed to put the odd circumstances aside and pulled away late for a 69-59 victory to remain unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died. He was 61. Leach suffered what the school said were complications from a heart issue on Sunday morning and was transported to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Earlier Monday, Mississippi State said Leach was in critical condition and had his family at his side in the hospital. He died Monday night.
Jackson State names T.C. Taylor next head coach
T.C. Taylor will take the reins from Jackson State following the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. The post Jackson State names T.C. Taylor next head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hailstate.com
Mike Leach Public Memorial To Be Held Dec. 20 In Humphrey Coliseum
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, inside Humphrey Coliseum. The memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com. Additional details, including parking logistics, confirmed speakers, video stream information and...
hailstate.com
Leaving An Impact
STARKVILLE – Emmalyn Hudson is now wrapped in Maroon and White as the latest addition to the Mississippi State softball program. Hudson, a talented 12-year-old with loads of personality, joined the Bulldogs in late November and seems to claim versatility as her greatest strength. At her signing day press...
dawgnation.com
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach passes away at 61, dealt with in-season illness
ATHENS — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61 from complications related to a heart condition, per a school spokesperson. Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Sunday and had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
WLBT
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
Mike Leach Has Died at the Age of 61
After being rushed to a Jackson, Miss. hospital Sunday afternoon, Mike Leach passed away on Monday at the age of 61. Leach, affectionately known as "the pirate" was one of college football's greatest personalities and will be missed sorely by his fans, players, and family. Mississippi State released a statement...
reflector-online.com
A Pirate's Last Voyage
What words can be written that haven't already been felt, spoken or wept? The answer is none. But alas, I have to try. Coach Leach wouldn't want it any other way. A few weeks ago, which now feels like years, I wrote a lead for a story: "You never forget your first time." I was referencing Leach's first win in the Egg Bowl, the win which would wind up being his last.
