Seven members of the Toledo women’s volleyball team have been named to the Academic All-MAC squad, the league office announced Thursday. Taylor Alt, Jada Bouyer, Claire Eiden, Ryann Jaqua, Payton Morman, Abby Ray and Olivia Vance all earned the academic honor from the Mid-American Conference. This marks the third Academic All-MAC distinction for Ray and Vance, the second award for Alt, Eiden, and Jaqua, and the first for Bouyer and Morman.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO