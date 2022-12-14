Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
utoledo.edu
Seven Volleyball Players Named Academic All-MAC
Seven members of the Toledo women’s volleyball team have been named to the Academic All-MAC squad, the league office announced Thursday. Taylor Alt, Jada Bouyer, Claire Eiden, Ryann Jaqua, Payton Morman, Abby Ray and Olivia Vance all earned the academic honor from the Mid-American Conference. This marks the third Academic All-MAC distinction for Ray and Vance, the second award for Alt, Eiden, and Jaqua, and the first for Bouyer and Morman.
utoledo.edu
Kids Night, Rocket Baby Race Set for Dec. 29 Rockets’ Game vs. Lourdes
A Kids Night and the Rockets’ Baby Race will be held at the Toledo men’s basketball team’s final non-conference game vs. Lourdes University on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tip-off time for the contest is set for 6 p.m. Kids of all ages will be able to have their...
utoledo.edu
State Awards UToledo $823,200 for Choose Ohio First Scholarships to Support Workforce Pipeline
The Ohio Department of Higher Education awarded The University of Toledo a five-year, $823,200 grant through the Choose Ohio First program to provide scholarships to students pursuing pharmaceutical sciences, engineering technology and actuarial sciences, a field that assesses financial risks in the insurance and finance fields using mathematical and statistical methods.
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
In celebration of Saturday’s Commencement, we wind back the UToledo clock more than a century to students graduating from the College of Education circa 1918. For details on the celebration for the Class of 2022, visit utoledo.edu/commencement.
utoledo.edu
Recognizing Graduates
News, UToday, Alumni, Arts and Letters, Business and Innovation, Engineering, Graduate Studies, Health and Human Services, Honors, Judith Herb College of Education, Law, Medicine and Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Nursing, Online Learning, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University College. Eunice Nobula celebrates after receiving her undergraduate degree in bioengineering...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Marketing Manager Enlightened Through Second Degree
Paula Ashley’s journey to a bachelor’s degree in religious studies began in 2018 with a mid-day walk break through University Hall. Ashley, who works in UToledo’s Office of Marketing and Communications and supports marketing projects for the Division of Enrollment, had made it to the fourth floor when she turned the corner into the home of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies.
utoledo.edu
Physician Assistant Graduate Eager to Provide Primary Care in Hometown
Stephen Brown’s family has been a healthcare fixture in his hometown of Mansfield. His dad and brother are the second and third generation of Ohioans to work in the family’s optometry practice. His mother’s a nurse and an older sister is a physical therapist assistant. After graduating...
utoledo.edu
Fall Reflection
A student crosses the bridge Thursday over the Ottawa River on Main Campus on a cold but sunny morning. As a reminder, the University will close for winter break, Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. For a complete list of special hours and closures, read the UToledo News story.
utoledo.edu
Festive Smiles
Coworkers Jill Grant, left, project manager of operations for UToledo Physicians, and Heidi Hartz, director of ambulatory services, pose with Rocksy during Thursday’s UTMC holiday party. Claire Inkrott, left, who is studying speech language pathology, receives a decorated cookie from Rocksy as she gets food with her fellow classmates...
utoledo.edu
Ritter Planetarium to Close for Projection System Upgrade Starting Dec. 24
Visitors to The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium will soon have a better look at the universe and a more immersive experience after the installation of a new, upgraded digital projection system. Ritter Planetarium will close to the public starting Saturday, Dec. 24, to remove the current system and replace...
utoledo.edu
2020-22 Alcohol, Other Drugs Programs Biennial Review Available
The U.S. Department of Education’s Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Regulations require institutions of higher education to review their alcohol and other drug programs and policies every two years. As such, The University of Toledo prepares a review biennially in accordance with federal guidelines. Read the report online. “The purpose...
Comments / 0