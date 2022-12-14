ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Iconic SweatShop Health Club closing after 40 years

The SweatShop Health Club at 167 Snelling Ave. N. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A nationally-renowned Twin Cities pilates studio known for being on the cutting edge of woman's fitness will end it's four-decade run this weekend. The SweatShop Health Club near the corner of Snelling...
SAINT PAUL, MN
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE
NEXT Weather: More snow incoming, will affect Monday evening commute

MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week. The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more. It's expected to clear out by midnight. It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas. Another long-duration snow event is possible Wednesday through Thursday. An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. Paired with snow, those frigid temperatures are expected to cause travel impacts on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives. Stay weather aware and follow WCCO for the latest updates. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter weather: North Shore tourism industry rejoicing

Residents in northern Minnesota could be without power for days as the area got more than a foot of snow. While the winter storm has caused headaches, the tourism industry in northeastern Minnesota is rejoicing as much of the economy relies on winter weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
DNR is warning people of ice thickness on area lakes

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people to be cautious when venturing out on ice. The agency said walking across frozen lakes is never 100-percent safe, and an average of three people die every year. No one has reportedly died so far this year, but several people have fallen through frozen lakes. The majority of those people were taking large ATVs, which require ice that's at least eight-inches thick.
MINNESOTA STATE

