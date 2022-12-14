Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video
Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’
Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out. The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Hair, Loft & Brow Spa celebrates grand opening in Port Jefferson
The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hair, Loft & Brow Spa on Nov. 19. Located in the Danfords Hotel and Marina complex at 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, the new business is an extension of the Hair, Lash & Brow Loft and Bar located at 120 East Main Street in the village. A grand opening celebration followed, with catered food, champagne, music, raffles and giveaways.
EDMTunes
Meet Multi-Talented WillieFromTheDrive, Musician and Motivational Speaker
William Willard, commonly known by his stage name WillieFromTheDrive, hails from Hempstead, Long Island. Growing up in Hempstead, it wasn’t easy for the talented artist to shine as his area was often looked down on by the boroughs in New York. But for a determined WillieFromTheDrive, he was motivated to inspire other people from Hempstead that they too can shine and gain global recognition. Passion is an internal drive that pushes us to go beyond the obstacles we may face on our path to success. And if we are passionate about what we do, achieving our dreams gets easier. Passion has made WillieFromTheDrive scale to the top tier in the music industry at a young age. He has been a music enthusiast since he was young and has worked hard to follow his dreams.
Elite Daily
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14
It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
Huntington Station Group to Provide 600 Kids With Christmas Presents
More than 600 children will receive Christmas presents this weekend at the Friends of Huntington Station Latin Quarter holiday celebration. Xavier and Laura Palacios, who have been running the event for 13 years, said it has grown from about 40 children in its first year. Read More ...
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, […]
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
News 12
Are we getting a white Christmas this year?
While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
New Notorious B.I.G. Statue Unveiled In Brooklyn, Solar Powered & Plays Biggie’s Music
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If there’s one thing Brooklyn can’t get enough of it’s more monuments to the OG King of New York, The Notorious B.I.G. According to Artnet News, a new solar powered sculpture of Christopher Wallace...
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!
Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000. MLS# 3418580. For more information...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson – Stunning Post Modern On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!
Stunning formal living spaces, updated spacious eat-in kitchen open to den w/custom built-ins surrounding the fireplace & a bonus room. Primary suite with spacious en-suite bath. Finished, walk-out lower level with wet bar. All village amenities. $830,000. ML#3446853.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC
Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
