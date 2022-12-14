ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times. Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna

Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Fastpace Health Walk-In Clinic Opens in Smyrna

Fastpace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 890 Isabella Lane in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Smyrna, communities. The clinic will feature multiple...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
OLD HICKORY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

