This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14
These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. FoodScore / Follow UpDate. Alice's Candy1003/24/2022. Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022. auntie Anne's9812/8/2022. Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022. Burger...
New Cajun Steamer to open in Hendersonville
Initially founded by cofounder Jeff Thompson, Cajun Steamer started as a food stand selling crawfish from the back of a trailer in the 1900s in Louisiana.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
WSMV
Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que opening a new Franklin location next year
This is expected to be Edley's largest location.
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times. Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
WSMV
Last Minute Toy Store now open
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna
Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
Veterinarian shortage impacting Beesley Animal Clinic
Silence is a rare thing to find inside the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro. However, the facility's only veterinarian is out sick this week, putting the clinic in a bind.
Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings
During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
New Fastpace Health Walk-In Clinic Opens in Smyrna
Fastpace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 890 Isabella Lane in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Smyrna, communities. The clinic will feature multiple...
Nashville church to provide Christmas gifts, food to hundreds of families
The Church at Mt. Carmel is getting ready to provide gifts, clothes and food to hundreds of families across the Midstate as part of the Christmas on Monroe event.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
‘Batman Building’: The history of Nashville’s iconic skyscraper
Home of the Tennessee headquarters for AT&T, the building, known also as the "Bat Building" or the "Bat Tower," has been the fixture of downtown Nashville for 30 years.
WSMV
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
WSMV
Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
