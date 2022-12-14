Effective: 2022-12-17 21:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is in Minor Flood stage, near Action Stage. Northerly winds Sunday and Monday are expected to slow or halt the decline, and may even cause brief rises. The river is forecast to hold around the Minor Flood Stage and Action Stage threshold, possibly alternating between stages, through the early week. The river is then forecast continue a slow decline out of Flood Stage by mid week and through Action Stage through the end of the week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 2.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold around 2.3 feet through the early week, then fall to 2.2 feet by mid week. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Sat 8 am 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2

