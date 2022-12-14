ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzIi2_0jhuWAvH00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months.

It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday's 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that coach Penny Hardaway said afterward is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time.

"Bad ankle sprain, I think," Hardaway told reporters. "Probably going to be out for a while."

Dandridge went down hard with 12:14 remaining in the game and had to be helped off the court. The Crimson Tide, up 52-48 when Dandridge came crashing down near the stanchion, hit a 3-pointer and the former East High star was unable to get up.

Once the play was over, Dandridge had to be helped off the court. According to radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin, Dandridge needed crutches to get back to the locker room. In 17 minutes, he scored 7 points, had eight rebounds, one steal and one block.

GIANNOTTO: Memphis basketball missed its shot at Alabama, but made a big impression

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Why Memphis basketball, after taking down Auburn, believes it is built for the big-time

DAMARIA FRANKLIN: Transfer's Memphis debut looks a lot like his high school days

SIGN UP: Sign up for the Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Hardaway elaborated during his postgame radio interview.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out," he said. "I don’t think he’ll play Saturday (against Texas A&M at FedExForum), so guys got to, Kao (Akobundu-Ehiogu), the guys who haven’t been playing, will have to be ready to go out there and it’s next man up. I hate that for Malcolm because he was trying to fight himself back into shape and it’s an unfortunate injury for him.”

The Tigers got another health scare later, when star guard Kendric Davis had to come out with an apparent ankle injury. Davis has been battling the nagging issue since the preseason. It has regularly cropped up during games this season. Typically, he returns to the floor a short time afterward, but he couldn't Tuesday.

Davis, who finished with 30 points, was noncommittal when asked about his ankle following the game.

"We'll see in the morning," he told reporters. "I don't want to say it's good or bad. We'll just see in the morning."

Hardaway was more optimistic.

"I think KD is OK. I think sometimes, because of the lingering injury from his previous ankle injury, if he tweaks it a little bit, it’s like a shock. More so, not just a re-injuring it all over again," he said.

Tip-off against Texas A&M on Saturday is set for 6 p.m., and the game will air on ESPNU.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant ejected in first half vs. Thunder

An ugly start in Oklahoma City got worse when Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected near the end of the first half. Morant picked up one technical foul with 54 seconds left in the second quarter, and he later picked up his second to get disqualified with 43.2 seconds remaining. After the ejection, Morant appeared to be pointing toward the fans, indicating that the conversation that led to the ejection wasn't with opposing players or...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the swagger of the first-place Memphis Grizzlies

A game that was supposed to be a barometer test turned into a fourth-quarter party. Memphis Grizzlies starters sat on the bench as the lead grew to 50 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a sellout FedExForum crowd Thursday night. The energy started to die down with the result all but decided, until a wave broke out through the arena about halfway through the fourth quarter. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson

One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Steph Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

ESPN's Brian Windhorst tells Danny Green he could be mentioned in Grizzlies trade talks

Trade talk and roster discussions are common on ESPN's NBA shows, but it's not every day that the player in those conversations gets to hear it up close. Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green, as part of his part-time broadcast role with ESPN, joined the "NBA Today" show in studio. While ESPN Senior NBA Reporter Brian Windhorst discussed the outlook of the Grizzlies, he dealt Green a harsh reality of the business.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's team

Memphis basketball hopes to score another win against the SEC today as it welcomes Texas A&M to FedExForum. The Tigers (8-3) had their six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama. It's Memphis' first loss against SEC competition after previous wins over Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn. The Aggies (6-3) have split their past two games: a loss to Boise State and a win over Oregon State.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Khris Middleton, Dillon Brooks get tangled up in Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has a way of getting in opposing player's heads and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton became to the latest to find out on Thursday night. With 9:22 to go in the first quarter at FedExForum, Middleton was driving on Brooks and lost the ball. Brooks tried to head downcourt but Middleton grabbed his leg, held on and then yanked him down. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, teammates join fans in 'The Wave' as Memphis Grizzlies blow out Milwaukee Bucks

It wasn't enough that the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Milwaukee Bucks a 41-point loss Thursday night. During the fourth quarter, some of the Grizzlies players joined in on the fun in the stands at FedExForum to pass the time. Fans started doing "The Wave" around the arena with just more than five minutes remaining in the 142-101 Memphis win. It inspired Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to rise up with the crowd from the bench...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy