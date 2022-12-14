Read full article on original website
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
ITA Group Launches AI-Powered Channel Sales Claims Management Solution
ITA Group expands its channel sales claims functionality to a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) processing and management solution. The new solution replaces human-driven processes and forms with automation and a simple photo upload or direct feed from distributors and wholesalers. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to significantly improve the validation process by scraping information from invoice images to identify and confirm product-specific items for eligibility—even among competitive brands on the same receipt.
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
Cvent CEO & Founder Reggie Aggarwal Inducted into Washington Business Hall of Fame
Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent CEO & Founder, was inducted into the Washington Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of Greater Washington. As the third youngest inductee in its nearly 35-year history, Aggarwal joined a class of distinguished honorees in Washington DC for a gala event celebrating their professional and philanthropic contributions to the quality of life in Greater Washington through the private sector economy.
Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman
SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
GUIDEcx Named Winner of Best Relationship in the Relationship Index for Project Management Category in the Winter 2023 G2 Report
Reaffirming GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding, this award from the Winter 2023 G2 Report, along with 18 other awards, highlights GUIDEcx’s customer-centric approach. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was announced this week as the “Best Relationship” winner for the Project Management...
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales
Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking
Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of...
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Mindbreeze Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
Evaluated based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for the fourth consecutive time. In addition, Mindbreeze was positioned highest for the ability to execute among the 15 different providers evaluated in the global research report.
LocatorX Appoints James Myles to its Board of Directors
LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced the appointment of James Myles to its Board of Directors. James R. Myles served more than 36 years in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Major General. In...
