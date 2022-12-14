Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.

