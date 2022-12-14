Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Read full article on original website
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Operations Again
The top 10 predictions for the Future of Operations from International Data Corporation (IDC) illustrate how the next five years will be transformational for operations as organizations find new and more effective ways to manage, analyze, and collaborate around their operational data. The impacts will extend beyond the data, affecting how decisions are made and who makes them. It will also impact which roles are needed, who fills those roles, and how organizations manage their operations. Operational excellence and resilience continue to present challenges across industries, as businesses struggle with supply chain disruptions, rising energy costs, talent constraints, and pressure to improve sustainability metrics.
Conga Wins Two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, Including the Innovation Award and Women in Technology Award
Conga recognized for innovative solutions that empower users across industries; Perry recognized for leadership and contributions to Conga’s culture. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, this includes the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales
Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category.
Totango Doubles Down on Customer Success by Hiring ON24’s Chris Dishman
Longtime customer turned VP of Customer Success will further iterate and improve Totango’s most important product – the customer journey. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, leans into its own CS practice by hiring longtime customer Chris Dishman as VP of Customer Success. Formerly VP of Global Customer Success at ON24, Dishman brings significant experience in scaling high-growth teams and will infuse new insights on how to ensure customers receive the highest value out of their partnership with Totango.
Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking
Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of...
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
Bright Pattern Named “Hot Vendor” by Aragon Research
Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announced it has been included in the list of “Hot Vendors” by Aragon Research, Inc. Bright Pattern was formally presented with their award on December 8, 2022 at the virtual event, Aragon Transform 2022, Aragon Research’s annual awards ceremony.
Mobile Mentor Designated as Microsoft FastTrack Partner
Mobile Mentor is pleased to announce their new designation as a Microsoft FastTrack Partner. FastTrack is a Microsoft program dedicated to helping customers deploy Microsoft Cloud Solutions and realize the full value of their investment in Microsoft products and services. The FastTrack services are delivered by a select group of specialist partners.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
