In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Read more on the Detroit Lions' odds of beating the New York Jets in Week 15.
Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
As the two NFC East Division rivals get set to face off for the second time in three weeks, we discuss who is trending towards playing, and who's not.
The Detroit Lions are prepared for what the New York Jets have to offer.
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Steve Spagnuolo's defenses have been in a steady decline, and that could end up costing the Chiefs.
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson isn't looking past the New York Giants and is taking it one game at a time as his team pushes to secure its playoff spot.
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) have one of their biggest games of the year this Sunday, hosting the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys (10-3) in a game that could help shift their AFC South chances. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in...
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
''Ironic,'' Josh Allen called the temperature flip. "'Poetic, yeah, I guess you can say. Playing in December in Buffalo is not the easiest task to do.'' The Dolphins just learned that lesson. Again.
