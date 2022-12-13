Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric Chair
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
1037thegame.com
Trev Faulk steps down at LCA
Lafayette Christian Academy has been added to the list of local teams looking for a new football coach. Trev Faulk turned in his letter of resignation Monday and his informed his team during a meeting Tuesday, according to reports. This news comes days after LCA fell to St Thomas More in dramatic fashion 52-48 in the Select Division II State Championship game.
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
Trev Faulk is calling it a career at LCA
JC Arceneaux resigns as Church Point head coach
Church Point head football coach J.C. Arceneaux announced his resignation from his position on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
KLFY.com
Vermilion Catholic booster wins car with hole-in-one
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000. But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.
theadvocate.com
A 6-foot-3 junior-college receiver from Mississippi has committed to UL football
Tavion Smith has been through a lot of uncertainty in his football career to get to the point of signing an FBS national letter of intent. So when it came time to make a decision, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver opted for what felt the most comfortable. For him, that...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal
To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
The district recognized the principals on Tuesday, noting their past and present work.
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
1063radiolafayette.com
Chance of Severe Weather This Afternoon
Hang tight and try to stay dry. There is still a chance of severe weather. This is according to our friends at KLFY News Team. There is a cold front moving through the Acadiana region tonight and into tomorrow. This front is creating a risk of stormy weather a flash flooding. A tornado watch has been issued for Acadia, Cameron, Evangeline , Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, and Saint Martin Parishes.
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
1063radiolafayette.com
Lafayette Native Receives Promotion Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Lafayette, Louisiana native, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jett Morgan has been promoted. Morgan is serving aboard the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. He’s been elevated to the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. The promotion was formalized in the Hangar Bay of Abraham Lincoln. The carrier...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
gueydantoday.com
Preston Summers announces candidacy for Vermilion Parish Sheriff
My name is Pres Summers and I am asking for your support to become your next Sheriff. I was born and raised and currently live in Abbeville. I attended Mt. Carmel and graduated from Vermilion Catholic in 1990. I went on to graduate from USL with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1994. I also attended graduate school at LSU to work on a Master’s degree in Public Administration. I was hired by the Louisiana State Police and I became a Louisiana State Trooper in June of 1995.
10-year-old boy trapped during tornado
10-year-old Connor Darby was home alone doing homework when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood, causing a trailer to flip onto his house, trapping him. KATC spoke with him and his family.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Christmas on the Square carries on despite weather
Rainy weather on Sunday, December 11th of 2022 was not enough to prevent Christmas On the Square in LaFayette from taking place. Adrian Holloway, organizer of the event and director of the City of LaFayette’s Christmas Committee, announced via facebook shortly after 1pm CST that the festivities were relocated and would be held inside the gymnasium of LaFayette High School due to wet winter weather that had been forecast. Thanks to Holloway’s swift action, the day was saved for vendors and visitors alike who did not miss a beat as they streamed into the school’s spacious facilities.
One arrested following shooting on Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette
One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
