ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations

LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy