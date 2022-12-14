Lack of social mobility in creative jobs has remained the same since the 1970s in the UK. This has serious implications for the future of the creative industries

Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Remote work has become a right for knowledge workers. The data says we should create more fully remote jobs
Driven by false assumptions, bosses have been trying to take back the right to work remotely. Here's the proof they are wrong.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
Meta, Microsoft, AWS & TomTom Launch Overture Maps Foundation
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
myscience.org
UK behind European countries on home upgrades to combat bills and climate crisis
The UK-s efforts to upgrade homes to combat energy bills and climate change are trailing behind European countries, according to a new Imperial paper. UK residents are heading into winter with some of the least efficient houses on the continent, and the authors of the paper say the government could do more to help people.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
myscience.org
Racism is ’fundamental cause’ of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities
Racism is the ’fundamental cause’ of COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among ethnic minority groups, according to a newly published briefing from the Runnymede Trust and The University of Manchester’s Centre on the Dynamics of Ethnicity. During the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the UK, explanations for...
myscience.org
’Cocktail’ vaccines could offer increased protection against future COVID-19 variants of concern
COVID-19 vaccinations that combine two or more distinct variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus could offer protection against both current and future -variants of concern-, say scientists at the University of Cambridge and Medical University of Innsbruck. Our work suggests that an update of the vaccine variant will be beneficial for...
myscience.org
Empowering Vulnerable Communities in Brazil through Language Mediation: A Freirean Approach
Institut für Theoretische und Angewandte Translationswissenschaft. https://translationswissenschaft.uni-graz.at/de/neuigkeiten/detail/article/online-lecture-prof.-claudia-v.-angelelli-15.12.2022-1800-cet/. Veranstaltungsort:. Andere. Teilnahme. Termin vormerken. Online-Lecture by Claudia Angelelli (Heriot-Watt University, UK) Communicating effectively, understanding and being understood, prioritizing essential information, as well as differentiating between reliable and fake news, require cognitive and social skills learnt through socialization and education. While these...
myscience.org
Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status: study
Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health , the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there...
myscience.org
Better understand the effects of human activities on aquatic ecosystems
As we are constantly reminded, intensive human land use is increasingly threatening aquatic ecosystems and endangering resources such as drinking water. This situation requires a better understanding of the impacts of human activity on aquatic environments so that they can be better protected. This is the task to which the Canada Research Chair on Ecosystem Exchange, recently obtained by the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), will be dedicated.
myscience.org
’If you really want to learn, ITC is a great place to study’
ITC alumnus, Emma Baah Agyapong (40), fights the consequences of climate change in Ghana as co-founder of the Environment & Agroforestry Foundation (EAF). ’My dream is to expand our foundation to countries outside Ghana, while climate change does not stop at the border.’. This article is originally published in...
myscience.org
Oxford Ebola vaccine manufactured and shipped in record time by SII
More than 40,000 doses of Oxford’s Ebola vaccine have been manufactured by SII (Serum Institute of India) in just 60 days and doses shipped to Uganda. Oxford’s Ebola vaccine candidate has been shipped to Uganda, just 80 days after WHO declared a Sudan ebolavirus outbreak, having been manufactured by its partner the Serum Institute of India and working in close partnership with the WHO.
aiexpress.io
Industrial robots increase unemployment and lower wages
Analysis from China justifies issues in regards to the impression of business robots on the workforce. Critics of automation imagine it’ll exchange many predominately blue-collar jobs. Proponents of business robots argue that new jobs might be created and the workforce will adapt. A minimum of within the quick time...
myscience.org
$31 million boost for UQ medical research
Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) have secured more than $31 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to progress life-changing health and medical research. UQ researchers received 31 awards in total from the NHMRC, including 26 awards from the Ideas Grant scheme, 4 grants from...
myscience.org
Visit to Sierra Leone brings new opportunities for College collaborations
Opportunities for collaborations arise from meetings with key stakeholders, alumni and academic partners in Freetown, Sierra Leone. In late July 2022 Professor Mike Templeton , Professor of Public Health Engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Co-Chair of Imperial College’s Global Development Hub , travelled to Freetown, Sierra Leone and had the chance to meet with a number of key stakeholders, alumni and academic partners there. The visit set the groundwork for opportunities for a number of future collaborations in the country for College staff and students, who are encourage to contact with Prof. Templeton if they are interested in becoming involved or finding out more.
