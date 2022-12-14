ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Homelessness Is Linked to a Higher Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice that seen in the general population. The homelessness population of Los Angeles who contract COVID are 2.35 times more likely to die than someone in the general population, according to a new study by UCLA, USC, and Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

A Division In The 14th District Over Kevin De Leon and the Recall Petition

The Los Angeles 14th City Council District is a very split district. It encompasses the wealthy and gentrifying Eagle Rock, the poor and homeless-bound Skid Row, and the epicenter of Latinos in LA, Boyle Heights, going quickly from suburb to downtown LA. It’s a highly diverse district too. While Latinos have the biggest chunk of the population, there are also strong white, Asian, and black percentages in the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
precinctreporter.com

LA County Hate Crimes Rise Again

Black people once more are taking the brunt of racist attacks and incidents at two to four times higher than all other groups in Los Angeles County, topping the charts at an alarming rate of hatred not seen in 19 years. Community leaders came together last week to discuss the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Ports of LA, Long Beach end container dwelling fee

LOS ANGELES - With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy